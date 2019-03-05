There are chunk ways to spend a successful life, amongst them punctuality is first and foremost factor toward success. Without punctuality, success is merely nightmare. To achieve anything worthwhile in life we must bind ourselves to punctuality. Because It is gateway to success. Ostensibly, we don’t fallow it, whenever we fix events but rarely abide by stipulated time. We Pakistanis are lassitude when it comes to punctuality. We are really inaccurate when we invite to someone or we are being invited by someone else in the event.

A few days ago, a delegation from Pakistan went to the UK on an invitation from some NGO. Intentionally, it supposed to be attended a conference the next morning. Therefore, the members asked the a driver to pick them up from the hotel at 8:30 but when the driver reached the spot, nobody was there. Due to incessantly pressure of hotel’s management he was cars were not allowed to stay before the hotel. Consequently, the delegation missed the first two orientation sessions of the conference. It is true that we Pakistanis are lassitude when it come to manage time.

Though it takes time to change our attitude and habits, yet we have to consider the fact that Islam regards human life as the most precious gift of Allah—every single moment of it.

We should learn from the Nature that how sun and moon set at their time. Therefore, it is essential that the nation should give importance to punctuality in its day-to-day working. The importance of time must be conveyed through formal or informal means of education.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Islamabad

