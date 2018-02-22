Gastrology procedures must for liver, stomach treatment

City Reporter

Patron in Chief of International Gastro Intralogy Conference Prof Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab urged the doctors, surgeons and specialists to apply latest techniques in the treatment of patients.

He expressed such views while addressing Basic & Advance Endoscopy Workshop held here on Wednesday at Medical Unit-1 of Lahore General Hospital where national and international delegates were present.The workshop was organized before International Gastro Summit 2018.

Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said in this competitive world the use of Endoscopy was must for procedures of Gastrology which should be applied by experts of liver and stomach diseases.