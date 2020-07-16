Gas thief arrested in SSGC’s operation Grift

Intensifying operation girft SSGC’s SS&CGTO team conducted a raid at Shershah Colony on a private net café. SSGC task force arrested owner of the Net Café, Qaim Khan, who was stealing gas from direct supply line of SSGC. Owner of the private net café was using gas load approx. 250 CFT/HR at high pressure. All equipment being used for stealing gas, including generator, pipes etc, was taken in custody. FIR was registered against the culprit and further action will be taken against them. Owner of the private net café, Qaim Khan is arrested raid handed during the raid where the gas was being stolen direct from Company’s line. CGTO Chief, Brig. (R) Muhammad Abuzar says that SSGC is a national organization and natural gas is a national asset, therefore, no one will be allowed to steal gas which is a major contributor to the increase of UFG (Unaccounted for Gas). –PR