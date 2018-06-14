Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar through Center for Intelligent Systems and Network Research (CISNR) will collaborate with SNGPL to enhance the gas infrastructure in remote areas for a pilot presentation in an area identified by SNGPL to CISNR.

In a presentation, given by the Center for Intelligent Systems & Networks(CISNR) held other day was aimed to find solution for innovative gas theft leakage detection solution introduced by the CISNR which it has already developed in a project funded by IGNITE, National ICT R&D fund. CISNR presented “Fix It” application allows consumers to anonymously register complaints by sharing the location and picture of gas leakages, low gas pressure, gas theft such as meter by passing, meter tampering, underground connections or other anomalies so that corrective actions can be taken by SNGPL officials.