Gas tariff hike will increase CoDB: PBIF president

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar vision of empowering industry of the country. Supplementary budget has disappointed investors, industrialists and traders. Increase in gas tariff for industrial sector will increase the cost of doing business and will cause increase in smuggling. No measure has taken for increased tax base left the tax payers in doubts and non filers have encouraged which is contrary to the Prime Minister’s vision.

The veteran business leader while talking to the business community said that Relief of Rs. 50 Bn amid to non increase in gas tariff and exemption of duty on raw material for export industry is appreciative; 82 items of export industry have been given exemption from regulatory duty, however, other measures with coordination of exporters are unavoidable. Revenue target has increased by 10 percent to Rs. 4,435 billion. Administrative measures will increase revenue to Rs. 183 billion which is inclusive of Rs. 92 billion to be earned by using latest technology.

The former minister said that Karachi Infrastructure Development Company will earn Rs. 50 billion through private public partnership to be spent on Karachi and National Highway Authority will spend Rs. 100 billion on infrastructure. Tax rate is increased to 25 percent on 70 thousand highly paid salaried persons while the rest high earning people will pay tax at the rate of 29 percent. Tax exemption on perks of provincial governors and federal ministers has been withdrawn. Mian Zahid Hussain said that tax on banking transactions other than cash for non filer has increased to 0.6pc from 0.4pc which will discourage the use of banking channels and cash transactions will be promoted.

