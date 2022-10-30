Gas tanker explosion in Baghdad kills nine, wounds many

At least nine people killed and 13 injured after a gas tanker explodes in an accident in the Iraqi capital, say security forces.

According to detail, a gas tanker has exploded in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killing at least nine people and injuring several others, security forces said.

The explosion, which was heard across much of Baghdad, happened near a football field in an eastern part of the city on Saturday night and sent shrapnel into residential buildings and into the pitch. “Nine civilians were killed and 13 injured” when the tanker exploded, the commander of security forces in Baghdad, Ahmad Salim, said in a statement. “The explosion is an accident and not an act of terrorism,” he added.

Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium, the Reuters news agency reported.—INP