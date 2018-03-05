Gas supply to villages will help control deforestation

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that mega project of gas supply to nine villages of the Attock district has been completed costing Rs 2.5 billion benefiting thousand of families. During the last five years as many as 120 villages of Attock district has been provided this facility spending billion of rupees. He said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating gas facility to Humak, Mehmoodabad, Akhori, Boota, Dhok Sawaaeen, Dhok Jawanda, Nawa, Kanjoor and Baryar.

On the occasion MPA Shavez Khan, Advocate Malik Asif Ali, Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Senior Vice President PML-N Attock Saleem Shehzad, Malik Javed and large number of people were also present. Sheikh Aftab said that gas facility to these nine villages has been provided today at the cost of Rs 2.5 billion. He said that this govt has put the country on the right track of development despite hurdles created by the opponents. He said that during the last five years record development has taken place and its ample proof is completion of numerous projects while CPEC and Gawadar projects are under completion which will prove game changer in the country and the region as well.

He said that load shedding has been controlled while terrorist activities have also been con trolled. Sheikh Aftab while talking about the development of the Attock district said that agriculture university campus has been established while it’s building is under construction at the cost of one billion rupees, Medical College and cancer hospital will also be established here.