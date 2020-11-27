Gas shortfall likely to increase in coming weeks

Observer Report

Islamabad

The gas shortfall is likely to surge to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day in the coming weeks due to an increase in the intensity of cold.

According to sources, gas consumption is likely to reach seven billion cubic feet per day and supply – including liquefied natural gas – will presumably remain at four billion cubic feet per day. Gas shortfall may worsen from December 20 to January 21 and domestic users will suffer the most as a result. It has been learnt through official sources that import of additional LNG is being ensured to deal with the possible crisis.