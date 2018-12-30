Gas shortage irks Karachiites

Staff Reporter

The shortage of gas has continued to disrupt daily lives of locals in Karachi despite tall claims of the government.

According to details, the dearth of gas has created immense difficulties for the people living in Korangi as they were forced to cook their meals by using woods. The locals said that the government has badly failed to provide basic facilities to them as there is no water and gas. They also demanded the local administration to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Workers and supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took to the streets on Friday to protest against increased load-shedding and shortage of water in the city. The strike coincided with the announcement of the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Early in the day, JI supporters blocked roads in Malir 15, Kala Board, Shah Faisal number 2, Orangi Town, Dehli Colony and Lyari, resulting in severe traffic jams. In Malir 15, commuters travelling to offices and schools faced difficulties in the morning.

Some private schools in Lyari remained closed due to the strike. A contingent of police and Rangers were later deployed on Sharae Faisal to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. JI’s Karachi amir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, announced that they will continue to stage protests in the city until the crisis is resolved.

Protests were also held in Banaras, Mominabad, Nazimabad, Landhi, on University Road and a few areas of Korangi. Petrol pumps and markets were partially closed in different areas of the city. SSGC, K-Electric trade blows but consumers get hurt

The protesters burnt tyres and chanted slogans against K-Electric (K-E) and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). They held placards inscribed with ‘Give Karachi water, give Karachi electricity’ aloft. Scores of residents also made their way onto the streets to join hands with the politico-religious party.

There are up to seven hours of announced load-shedding in addition to several hours of unannounced load-shedding in different parts of the city.

