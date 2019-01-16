Gas shortage hits again

Rawalpindi

Due to opening of CNG Stations, gas shortage again hit the city. The residents urged the Sui Northern Gas company to take notice of the prevailing situation.

The residents have no option to use alternate resources to meet their needs. Most localities in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning receiving low gas pressure and for these reason housewives were unable to cook food.

According to details, people residing at Khayban Meera Baksh, Ashraf Colony, Tahli Mohri, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad and Muslim Town are facing worst difficulties due to low gas pressure. People belonging to different walks of life said that they could not afford to buy food from hotels at higher rates in the absence of gas in their homes. The prices of wood, coal and kerosene oil are also high.

“We have no option but to protest on roads against the non-availability of gas,” they said. Saima, a housewife, said that public is facing problems because of inefficiency of the government. “We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants, she added—APP

