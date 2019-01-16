Gas shortage

This calls for the attention of the concerned authorities that there is noticeable shortage in the provision of Gas in the winter season in homes particularly in the morning time, making the daily life difficult, especially for the school and college going students. They are unable to have their breakfast timely and/or the parents have to improvise wood and coals to prepare their breakfast. I am beseeching the higher authorities kindly take strict/immediate action for the resolution of this issue, on a priority basis.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur, Sindh

