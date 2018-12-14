Gas shortage

When winter comes, it brings hardships for Karachites. Shortage of gas is one of them. The continuous shortage of gas has paralyzed the life of Nazimabad’s residents. Poor people usually use gas cylinders for cooking and it becomes quite expensive for them and can be harmful.

Most of the time, proper food cannot be cooked and children are falling sick by taking a bath with cold water because geysers fail to heat water owing to the low gas pressure. Numerous complaints have been submitted, but all in vain. I request the SSGC to take immediate action against the people who are involved in getting illegal gas supply and try to ameliorate these problems at their earliest.

KHALID FARUQI

Karachi

