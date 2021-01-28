Gas price for Balochistan, Sindh hiked

By
News desk
-
0
484
Observer Report
Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday approved a hike of Rs39.89 per MMBTU for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).
The regulator approved the summary after it was moved by SSGC. Moreover, the average gas price has been set at Rs779.59 per MMBTU.

The new rates will be effective once the government issues a notification in this regard; for now, it is not known from which month shall it come into effect.
It is pertinent to mention here that the gas prices would be increased in Balochistan and Sindh as SSGC is the gas provider for these provinces.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here