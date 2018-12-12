Gas pressure drops in Pindi areas

Low pressure of gas in different areas of city has created enormous problems for the residents of the city and has badly affected the routine life of the citizens.

The people residing in Jamia Masjid, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Pindora and Shah Khalid Colony are facing worst difficulties due to low gas pressure.

There were long queues on tandoors as there was no source to bake bread at home. Aneela Bibi, a housewife said, “We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties”, we cannot buy breakfast—APP

