Gas & power prices go up

FEDERAL government on Wednesday approved to increase gas tariff by up to 190 percent and power prices by Rs 1.5 per unit to recover additional Rs 334 billion from consumers, fulfilling the remaining two major conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Decisions to this effect were taken by the Economic Coordination Committee at its meeting on Wednesday which will be enforced from 1st July.

It is the second time in this fiscal year that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government increased prices of both electricity and gas. The maximum burden has been put on the middle and upper middle class whose disposable incomes have already shrunk due to increase in taxes and stagflation. Indeed the government is bound to take difficult decisions in view of the economic situation as well as the losses suffered over the years both by the gas and power companies. Yet in our view, such substantial increase in their tariffs will not only squeeze the buying power of middle class but also affect every segment of society especially the working class as it will push up the prices of all the essential commodities. As the has got the cushion in the form of assistance from friendly countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates, it can offer some relief to the masses by taking the route of making gradual increases in the tariff of gas and power. Losses of the gas and power sectors can be reduced by going after those involved in the pilferage. Under Minister for Power and Petroleum Omer Ayub, a drive has been launched against those involved in the theft but there is need to further ratchet up the campaign to cut the line losses and the daunting circular debt. We will also ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the decision of the ECC and pass on minimum burden on the masses as the high bills which are beyond the reach of the common man, will only push the people to take to streets which will not augur well for this government to cope with the challenges the country is faced with.