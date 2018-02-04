Gas & power load-shedding

Through the columns of your newspaper, I wish to bring to the notice of the government and experts the great problems the people have faced earlier on account of load shedding of light and gas. (a) Students are greatly disturbed by the load shedding of electricity during their study hours. Educational standards are already low, and load shedding is further bringing them down. (b) Factories cannot work for long hours because of the load shedding of electricity and gas. The production of goods is badly affected. This results in unemployment and shortage of goods in markets and rising prices. I propose the construction of new dams across rivers so that more water is available for irrigation and for the production of cheap electricity with water energy. More thermal power stations, where electricity may be produced with coal energy, may be set up. Further, more gas fields should be explored/developed for supply of gas all the time. I hope that the government and technical experts will take all possible steps to improve the production and distribution of electricity and gas.

SAKINA BIBI

Kohat

