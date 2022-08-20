Gas pipeline washed away in Balochistan

Torrential rains and flash floods continued to wreak havoc in Balochistan, sweeping away a major gas pipeline in a province already cut off from the rest of the country through both roads and rail links.

The flooding in Bolan river washed away a 24-inch-wide gas pipeline passing under the riverbed near Bibi Nani area, suspending gas supply to Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Kalat, Ziarat and other towns.

Meanwhile, officials of Sui Southern Gas Company have confirmed the incident and said efforts were being made to link the pipeline to a narrower 12-inch pipeline to restore gas supply.

However, the SSGC officials said, replacing the damaged pipeline might take at least three to four days after floodwater recedes.

A day earlier, it was reported that three major highways including Quetta-Karachi, Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan and Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan linking Balochistan with Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were still blocked due to heavy landslides and floods.

Heavy boulders that fell on Fort Munro-Dera Ghazi Khan and Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan highways after the landslides could not be removed, leaving hundreds of people stranded.

On the other hand, five more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the overall tally to 207, according to the statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

A total of 98 men, 48 women and 61 children died during the floods and rain across Balochistan. PDMA and rescue authorities are carrying out operations in flood-affected areas.