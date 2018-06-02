Gas pipeline for Malakand 10 villages

Malakand

Newly elected senator from Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) and Chairman Standing Committee on Water and Power, Haji Fida Muhammad announced of laying of gas pipeline for 10 deprived villages of Skakot ahead of the general election 2018.

He made this assurance after elders of the said villages staged protest demonstration against long hours of gas and power load shedding at Skakot tehsil and threatened to boycott the upcoming elec-tions if their demands were not addressed.

Senator Fida Muhammad Khan said that Rs34.6 million were approved for Marsha Khel for provi-sion of gas facility while funds for the remaining 10 villages would be approved soon after which work on gas pipeline would commenced.

Earlier, people from different union councils and 10 villages led by district member Pir Musawir Khan, Pir Zahir Shah and elders Amanullah, Naek Mu-hammad and others protested at Gonda against un-announced gas and power load shedding and raised slogans—-APP