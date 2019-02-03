We continue to suffer from gas load shedding during winter season. This gas load shedding creates many problems for common people. Every one’s routine life is seriously distributed due to low gas pressure or total absence of gas. Elders and children are unable to reach their offices, schools on time, as breakfast could not be prepared. Also when they reach home back there is no lunch or supper for them. Because gas is gone for many hours and if there is gas then very low flame takes double the time to cook. School and college canteens also face gas load shedding. Many people buy gas cylinders but everyone cannot afford it. So, I request the PTI government to look at common people problems and solve them. PTI government has already increased gas prices hugely but has done nothing to overcome shortages.

SARA KHALID

Karachi

