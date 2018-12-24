People of Punjab and other provinces are facing gas load-shedding every year in this cold weather. Instead of turning electric heaters on people prefer to use gas heaters and it goes with the geysers, because of the fact that we don’t even have electricity available 24/7 and electricity rates are so high! So the only hope to make us comfortable and warm in this chilly weather is gas appliances.

But what happens here is totally opposite. People of all ages have to suffer through this. And it is getting worst year after years. People in rural areas try home remedies to keep themselves warm and cosy. Here in cities, people usually go with electric heaters. And make themselves more uncomfortable yet are worried by the fact that they’ll have to pay thousands in the shape of electricity bill.

HIRA KHAN

Karachi

