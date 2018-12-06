Gas load-shedding

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the higher authorities towards the serious issue of our city. As we know that the people of Karachi are facing the shortage of natural gas. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and Sui Southern Gas Company are unable to fill the supply-demand gap. Load-shedding of gas causes many problems as we all know that its a month of December that the winter season has started. The citizens are facing problems in their homes in preparing their breakfast, lunch and dinner as the pressure of gas goes to zero and the stoves do not work. Likewise, restaurants are facing the same problem in their kitchens. I hope the authorities will take immediate action against this problem and solve this problem as soon as possible.

RAFIA ABDUL JABBAR

Karachi

