Gas in Balochistan

There are a few areas in Balochistan benefiting from the natural gas which was discovered in Sui gas field in 1952 and from 1955 being supplied to various parts of Pakistan. The Sui name has become synonymous with natural gas in Pakistan. It is located at a distance of about 650 kilometres away from Karachi in Dera Bugti, Balochistan. Sui is Pakistan’s flagship gas field as well as a major production facility.

Sadly, Balochistan is facing an acute shortage of gas and as a result, life of the people is in miserable conditions as a consequence of poor attention received from the State. Thus, I request the Government of Balochistan to provide gas to all cities of Balochistan so that the people of area may live a comfortable life.

CHAKAR RAFIQ

Turbat Balochistan

