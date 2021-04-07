Gas cylinder explosion in Karachi kills 3, injures 4

Observer Report Karachi

At least three people, including a woman and two children, were killed and four others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a shop in the Mosmiyat area of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to reports, the blast was so severe that it destroyed three shops and overturned a vehicle, injuring its driver, who is reportedly in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Saeeda Ali, 32, Fatima Ali, 4, and Abdullah, 2. The woman came with her children to visit her brother, whose house is above the shop where the explosion took place.