Gas crisis aggravates with further drop in temperature

With the considerable drop in temperatures, the gas crisis in the country is worsening with each passing day, badly affecting the lives of people.

As severe gas shortage is creating inconvenience for the people all over the country, the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are not safe from it either as there are several households, particularly in the surrounding villages of these cities, where the gas loadshedding has forced the people to use woods to cook food.

In Lahore’s Clifton Colony, a katchi abadi, women, holding woods and utensils in their hands, came out of their homes on Wednesday to protest against the hours-long loadshedding. Talking to the media on the occasion, the protesting women appealed to the government to show mercy on them and improve the gas supply to their homes if not restoring it completely so that at least they could cook food.

They said the gas shortage had now started affecting their family life badly since argumentation between them and their husbands had become more frequent now. They added that the situation had come to such a pass now that they had been forced to purchase woods for cooking food.

Similarly, the severe gas crisis is also affecting the lives of the people of the country’s largest city Karachi. Not only that there is an insufficient gas supply to homes but the situation is no different at restaurants and hotels as well. People ask as to why there is prolonged gas loadshedding in the city when it is not as cold as it is in the upper and central parts of the country. Protests were also held in other cities of the country, including Okara, Arifwala, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal and others.