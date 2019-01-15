Gas crises: Sindh to approach Centre on violation of Article 158

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its sitting held on Thursday, the 10th January 2019 has unanimously passed the following resolution moved by Muhammad Hussain Kha, MPA, Saeed Ghani, Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development & Katchi Abadies, Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister for Education & Literacy and Culture, Tourism & Antiquities, Sindh Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Leader of Opposition, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Ms. Rana Ansar, MPA, Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri, MPA, Hamid uz Zafar, MPA, Ms. Rabia Khatoon, MPA, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, MPA, Ali Khurshidi, MPA, Syed Abdul rasheed, MPA, Ms. Mangla Sharma, MPA, Ms. Shahana Ashar, MPA, Ms. Ghazala Sial, MPA, Ms. Shehnaz Begum, MPA and Nand Kumar Goklani, MPA.

“This House resolves and recommends to the Government of Sindh to approach Federal Government to take notice of violation of Article 158 of the Constitution by the Federal Ministry. Due to the shortage of Gas the domestic as well as commercial consumers are facing a lot of difficulties in the Province of Sindh.”

It is further stated that the Department concerned shall within a period of one month from the date of communication of the resolution by the Assembly Secretariat, apprise the Assembly of the action taken on the resolution as required under sub-rule (2) of Rule 135 of Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

Share on: WhatsApp