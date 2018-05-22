Gary Kirsten reaches Bangladesh to identify new coach

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

South Africa and India’s former coach Gary Kirsten has reached Bangladesh to identify the new coach for their national team. This was revealed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmal Hasan Papon.

Speaking exclusively to this reporter from Dhaka, he said, “Kirsten is arriving in Bangladesh to-day and will meet me and few BCB officials to propose few names for the coach post”.

“Once he knows about our need, will discuss few names and the process of appointing the new coach will begin”. he added.

“May be time is too short to appoint the new coach for the series against Afghanistan but will have someone soon”.

The first assignment for the new coach is likely to be in West Indies where Bangladesh will be playing 2 Tests, 3 ODIs’ and 3 T-20 matches in July-August.

“Former Windies fast bowler Courtney Walsh will continue to be the interim coach in India”, the BCB chief added. Walsh was their coach during Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka also.

The team is without their regular head coach after Chandika Hathurusinghe relinquished the post and took over Sri Lankan job.

The Bangladeshi team is arriving in India to play the three T-20 matches against Afghanistan on June 3, 5 and 7. These matches will be played first time at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

Gary Kirsten is set to take consultancy role with the Bangladesh and will work for limited number of days of the year. Kirsten, 50, has been coaching the IPL team and is also running his own academy in South Africa.