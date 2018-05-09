Garrison city boasts of a perfect place for picnickers

Zubair Qureshi

Instead of wasting time in idle chat or indulging in the social media or chat, youths of Rawalpindi have a more attractive choice now, a healthier and accessible alternative i.e. Shahabaz Sharif Park. Situated along the Rawal Road, the newly inaugurated Shahbaz Sharif Park provides the city dwellers, particularly those living along the Rawal Road, Satellite Town, Rehmanabad and near the Benazir Bhutto Airport an ideal opportunity to enjoy themselves during weekends and holidays with or without their families. Inaugurated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday, May 6, 2018 the park spreads over an area of 110 kanals and has many big and small parks, a jogging track, fountains and flowery beds inside.

The area was earlier used to dump garbage before however, local PML-N leaders including Hanif Abbasi, Shakil Awan and Haji Pervaiz took up the matter with the Punjab Chief Minister bringing his attention to the fact that Rawalpindi lacked in places and gardens for urban population and the already existing parks Ayub Park, Nawaz Sharif park and Fatima Jinnah Park were situated away from the urban population living in the centre of the city that very few people went there for regular stroll.

Besides, Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) also did a wonderful job by turning a dumping ground into a first-rate park, said a city district government while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Tuesday.

They said the park was completed at the cost of Rs134 million and includes besides the flowery beds and small fountains a spacious cricket ground with a pavilion, a football ground made of artificial grass, a basketball ground and a gymnasium.