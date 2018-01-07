Garments exports up by 14.69pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Exports of ready made garments from the country during first five months of current financial year grew up by 14.69 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2017-18 about 15,008 thousand dozens ready made garments worth of US$ 1.18 billion exported as against the exports of 13,466 thousand dozen valuing of US$ 88.456 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, knitwear exports from the country also increased by 12.07 percent, as it was recorded at 47,549 thousand dozen worth of US$ 1098 million, which stood at 42,137 thousand dozen valuing of US$ 980.489 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, country earned US$ 947.517 million by exporting bed wear as compared the exports of US$ 888.448 million of same period last year hence showing an increase of 6.65 percent.

In last five months of current financial year, exports of made up articles (excluding towels and bed wear) also increased by 7.92 percent, from $261.272 million to $281.967 million.

About 73,670 metric tons of towels valuing US$ 317.357 million exported in last five months against the exports of 76,962 metric tons worth of US$ 317.769 million of same period last year.

It may be recalled here that textile exports from the country increased by 7.66 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The overall textile exports from the country were recorded at $5.510 billion during July-November (2017-18) against the exports of $5.118 billion during July-November (2016-17).