Gargash: Deal with Israel not about Iran

The UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs said normalizing relations with Israel is not related to Iran and dismissed Erdogan’s criticism, Al-Arabiya reported.

“This is not about Iran. This is about the UAE, Israel and the United States… This is in no way meant to create some sort of grouping against Iran,” Anwar Gargash said in an interview. Although President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have tried to frame the trilateral agreement as part of their efforts to isolate and confront Iran, Gargash said the UAE is not looking to provoke their neighbour.