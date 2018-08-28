Garbage littering around SWMB bins adds to the misery of citizens

Despite passage of more than three days to the festival of Eid ul Azha, citizens in many parts of Karachi are unable to get removed garbage, predominantly cattle waste, from their surroundings.

Situation has turned to be unbearable due to stench from the waste litter around the bins placed by Solid Waste Management Board on thoroughfares in the metropolis.

Citizens talking to APP said SWMB bins that could also be seen even in front of many of the housing units have turned to be breeding points of insects responsible for wide category of infections.

It was not that sanitary staff and the designated vehicles of SWMB may not be collecting the garbage on daily basis, they were, however, found reluctant to remove cattle waste and the mats used to slaughter animals and consequently discarded by the users.

“We have been informed by SWMB staffers that their responsibility is only to collect domestic garbage generated as a routine by household,” Humayun Sarfaraz, a resident of Gulshan e Iqbal, block 13 A said.

Mentioning that the situation was aggravating due to tussle between concerned civic agencies. Karachiites also took exception to sites selected for placement of SWMB bins.

“Their presence on major roads does not only hinder the traffic flow but has also emerged as a source of serious health hazard for the public in general,” said Rashda Qidwai from PECHS.

“This is nothing unusual in our context to find that garbage and waste litter around the bin and rarely thrown into it,” added Mohammad Aqil, a senior citizen and resident of Saddar.

He seconded Humayun Sarfaraz that placement of trash bins by SWMB in different parts of the metropolis has emerged to be an issue of disputed responsibility and not shared responsibility.

Visit to different areas of Karachi reveal that, garbage was mostly littered on the sides of thoroughfares, emanating unbearable stench that has made the lives of people in general all the more difficult.

A Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) official acknowledging that close coordination is required among relevant civic agencies alleged that SWMB despite being delegated authority and provided with funds by the provincial government is not able to deliver.

SWMB authorities maintained that citizens were themselves responsible for the situation as instead of throwing the waste inside the bin they casually dump around thus exposing entire communities to difficult situation.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp