Garbage lifters handed over to GDA

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Two Compactors donated by World Bank under the ERKF (Economic Revitalization of KP & FATA) were handed over to Galiyat Development Authority here on Friday for the lifting of garbage from the Galyats.

Ceremony to hand over the compactors was held at the office of Galiyat Development Authority which was attended by the representative of World Bank Kiran Afzal, Deputy Secretary Industries KP , GM Tourism Department KP, officials of different departments and organizations.

Director General GDA, Kuneez Sughra performed the ceremony and said that GDA has chalked out comprehensive plan for the cleaning and providing quick and efficient service to the tourists as well as local residents for the removal of garbage and provide the clean environment to the visitors.

She told that beside the specific dumping and collection points in entire Galiyat especially in Nthiagali, Donga Gali, Changla Gali, Ayubia and other adjacent areas, number of vehicles are already doing the job as with the passage of time, due to efforts of GDA, number of tourists are increasing with fast note and in the part of beautification and cleanliness of the area, GDA has joined hands with different organization like WASA (Water and Sanitation Authority) and many others to maintain the greenery of the area intact .

Ahsan Hameed, media in charge told that last year GDA with the help of donor agency has successfully organized cleanness campaign in the Galiyat where incoming tourists were provided “Bags” for the disposal of waste and on their return from the Galyats , these bags were collected on different points which had not only created awareness among the tourist and others for the keeping Galyats neat and clean but had enabled the GDA to provide efficient cleanness service and to keep the environment clean and this year this will be again repeated as tourists has shown not only interest in it but had appreciated this activity.