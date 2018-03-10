Garbage heaps, stagnant water pose hazards for locals

Heaps of garbage and stagnant water in nullahs are posing health hazards for Isloites as the concerned authorities seem least bothered to carry out a cleanliness drive.

Residents of the capital particularly in sectors I/8 and I/10, G/7, G/9 and G/10 are facing problems as they have to bear nasty smell emanating from the garbage heaps and stagnant water in the nullahs. Amir Ali, a resident of the sector I/10 told this scribe the citizens were suffering from various respiratory diseases due to the garbage heaps.

Khizar Hayat, a resident of Sector G-10 also expressed similar views saying that life has become miserable due to the garbage scattered everywhere in the sector and standing water in nullahs. He demanded that Capital Development Authority (CDA) should take steps for proper removal of the garbage heaps and cleanliness of the nullahs to avoid environmental and health problems.—APP

