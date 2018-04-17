Garbage dumping contaminates Door River water

Havelian

A decade ago River Door was a best place for fishing, swimming and entertainment for the people of Havelian city and surrounding village but after dumping of garbage by the TMA at the sight it has turned into a huge pile of rubbish.

A beautiful fresh water source which always attracted people to come and enjoy at the site has now been totally ignored and avoided by the people as trash and garbage were scattered at the scene and the water has become so contaminated.

Unfortunately owing to the inadequate knowledge and facilities of solid waste management, TMA and Cantonment Board Havelian are throwing the home and hospital waste of the city on sides of the River Door which is not only contaminating the fresh water which is also used for agriculture purpose.—APP