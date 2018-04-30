Garbage along roadsides

While we travel from Barrier No 3 of Wah Cantt to Rawalpindi, we see heaps of garbage alongside roads everywhere. It gives such a bad impact and one only pass through these roads with great reluctance. The appointed persons to clear this garbage are not seen anywhere.

The area dividing the roads meant for planting trees is a bare soil and no trees or plants are planted there, instead people throw garbage there. The concerned authorities need to take strict action against the persons who are not performing their job. Plants should be grown to give a good look and healthy environment.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

