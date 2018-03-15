Gap between demand, supply of electricity bridged: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that gap between demand and supply of electricity has already been bridged.

Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali informed the House during Question Hour that the PML-N government took power generation to 19,200 megawatt last year, which was 13, 500 megawatt in 2013. Power generation will likely to touch figure of about 24,000 megawatt during summer this year.

He said that revenue based load-shedding is being observed across Pakistan and no discrimination is made on the basis of province or company.

Abid Sher Ali said that distribution lines are also being upgraded across Pakistan while hundred percent mobile meter reading is being ensured in various distributing companies to avoid overbilling.

Responding to a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Secretariat Raja Javed Ikhlas about 200 kilometers of Railways track has been replaced across Pakistan last year.

He said that about 649 kilometers of Railway track is being renewed under various projects out of which replacement work on 302 kilometers length has been completed.

Answering a question, Parliamentary Secretary said that 1184 acres of Railways land has been retrieved from illegal occupies across Pakistan.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam informed the House that the nine steel units in Islamabad have been installed, online dust monitoring system and their efficiency is being regularly monitored.

Orignally published by NNI