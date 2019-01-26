Gang wanted in murder, firing on police arrested

Islamabad Industrial Area Zone police have busted a five-member gang of dacoits involved in more than 30 dacoities in the area, murder of a trader and firing on Eagle squad of police. Addressing a press conference here on Friday at Rescue 15, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that special teams were constituted by SP (Industrial Area) Ms Sumera Azam to trace those involved in crime of serious nature in the area.

These teams including DSP Fida Hussain Satti, SHO Sabzi Mandi Police Station Tariq Rauf, ASIs Muhammad Ramzan, Zulfiqar and others worked hard and succeeded to bust a gang of dacoits hailing from Afghanistan.

They were identified as Javed s/o Shireen Agha, Muhammad Zada alias Mazares/o Sahibzada, Habib alias Javed s/o Jannat Gul, Zahir Shah s/o Abdullah Khan and Khalid s/o Said Gul. Polcie also recovered four bikes, four pistols, 100 rounds, one dagger and five mobile phones from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to murder Ahmed Bux after firing when he was going back from Sabzi Mandi along with money. They also admitted an encounter with Eagle Squad of Islamabad police and opening fire on the personnel.

Moreover, they also informed police about their involvement in more than 30 dacoity cases in Industrial Area police station and also in other areas of Rawalpinid and Islamabad including Tarnol and Golra.

The SSP (Operations) said that these criminals had been at large because they used to strike in twin cities and then escape to Afghanistan. After disbursing the looted amount, they used to come again in the area and commit dacoities. SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that the police were looking for these criminals and finally succeeded to nab them after efforts of SP Sumera Azam. He said that women police officer was working hard to eliminate crime from the area. He appreciated the steps taken by the Industrial Area Zone police under the guidance of women police officer to combat crime and hoped more success in future. SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer was also present on the occasion.—APP

