Gang supplying drugs in educational institutions busted, narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR : The police busted a three-member gang involved in supplying drugs in educational institutions and recovered huge quantity of narcotics here on Wednesday.

The police on tip-off regarding drugs business in premises of the Islamia University Peshawar conduced operation in the varsity.

During operation, three members of a gang involved in selling drugs to students outside the educational institutions and supplying narcotics inside the varsities were apprehended with huge quantity of narcotics.

The police confiscated the recovered drugs worth hundreds of thousands rupees and after registering a case against the detainees started an investigation.