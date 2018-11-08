Gang selling used medical waste arrested

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday apprehended an organized gang, selling used medical waste in other cities. According to a press release of DGPR, DC ordered to arrest two Afghan Nationals Asad Khan and Zahid Rehman Khan red-handedly who were busy in packing used medical waste at Adha.

One of their companion, Abdullah Khan managed to flee away from the scene. On receiving information from a citizen, DC Tahir raided in the village of Adha where Asad Khan and Zahid Rehman Khan were busy in packing of used medical waste. They used to supply used medical waste to other cities. After recovering used medical waste of two government hospitals, DC ordered to hold inquiry of staffers of two govt. hospitals.

Share on: WhatsApp