Gang selling drugs to Karachi University’s students ‘busted’

In a joint action carried out by police and Rangers, a gang allegedly involved in selling drugs to students in Karachi University has been busted.

During the joint raid in block 1 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the authorities apprehended eight suspects including a woman allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students in the university.

“These suspects are involved in selling drugs to students and localities around Karachi University,” a spokesman for Rangers said. “Drugs have been recovered from the suspects and had been handed over to the police for further legal action,” they said.

This is not the first time that elements supplying drugs to students have been identified and busted as previously, police busted a network of drug suppliers to the students as it seized a vehicle loaded with 60kg of hashish in the limits of Karachi’s Mubina Town police station.

On a tip-off, the police raided the area and recovered 60kg of hashish that was to be supplied to the students of district East including the University of Karachi, sources said.

One accused named Khaliq Haider was taken into custody, while his accomplice managed to flee away from the scene. Sources within, police claimed that the arrested accused was in contact with the students for a supply of hashish.