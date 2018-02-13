Gang selling bone marrow of girls unearthed, four held

Our Correspondent

Hafizabad

The police unearthed and busted four member gang involved in illegally extracting and selling bone marrow from girls and young women.

According to City Police, father of a 17-year-old victim lodged complaint with the police that the gang members took bone marrow of his daughter when they called her for a ‘medical check-up’, which they said was necessary for them to financially help the family prepare her dowry.

The group had approached the family promising to help them prepare dowry for their daughter, the father said. He added they willingly agreed, over which the group members asked them to sign a form and get a medical check-up of the girl.

The father said the accused told him they would take a blood sample from his daughter for the medical check-up. However, he added, when they returned home, his daughter started feeling weak. They then took her to a doctor who told them her bone marrow had been extracted.

Subsequently, the father reported the incident to the police, informing them about the place where his daughter was called for the ‘blood test’.

Police took action and raided the place in Mohallah Bahawalpura, of Hafizabad arresting the accused man and woman, who are said to be part of a four-member gang.

The arrested persons were taken to an unknown location for interrogation, while investigation into the case is under way.

Bone marrow is the spongy tissue inside some of the bones in the body, including the hip and thigh bones. Bone marrow contains immature cells, called stem cells.