Gang preparing artificial milk busted

Dolphin Squad on Thursday busted a gang involved in preparing artificial milk and arrested its four members and recovered 600-kg ready commodity and 40-kg chemical, used in making milk.

Dolphin Squad Shahdara was on routine patrolling near Railway Line where they came across two suspicious persons and arrested them. During checking, the officials recovered 600-kg artificial milk and 40-kg chemical from them.

The accused had been running the illegal business for the last 10 years.

The accused have been identified as Naeem Masih and Imran.

A case has been registered against. Meanwhile, an FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore has busted a gang involved in selling online prohibited products and medicines.

Jamil Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore, disclosed this while addressing a press conference at his office on Thursday.

Giving details, he said that an FIA team conducted raids in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jaranawala and arrested accused identified as Abdul Rehman, Ehtisham and Shafqat.

He said that the gangsters had been running the business for 10 years.

A case has been registered against the accused. FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) Lahore on Thursday arrested two human smugglers and recovered nine Pakistani passports.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused, Mazhar Sharif of Lahore, received Rs 466,000 for sending five people to Saudi Arabia for employment.—APP

