Gang of robbers posing as law enforcement busted

Staff Reporter

Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of street criminals in Karachi who had allegedly been looting people near Jinnah Terminal by posing as police personnel, a senior po-lice officer said. Korangi SSP (Investigation) Captain Haider Raza said a Model Colony police party got word from police Madadgar-15 helpline on their wireless set when victim Muhammad Naeem complained that some suspects had robbed him.

Acting on this information, the police party started snap checking and saw what appeared to be the Corolla car mentioned in the complaint, coming towards them in Model Colony. The police signalled for them to stop but the suspects sped up the vehicle in their bid to flee.

This immediately prompted the police party to start a chase. The suspects resorted to firing and in “self-defence”, the police also responded with fire as a result of which two suspects, Ja-mal Dost Muhammad and Amir Younus aka Toofan, were arrested in a wounded state, while the third suspect, Inaam Zohair, was also arrested from the car. Two other suspects who were also present in the car managed to escape from the scene, taking advantage of the darkness, said SSP Raza.

The police claimed to have re-covered one repeater gun, a pistol and commando caps with police insignia from the sus-pected robbers. Additionally, fake walkie-talkies were also recovered from their possession along with the looted cash of the complainant. The injured were shifted to Jin-nah Post-Graduate Medical Centre for treatment.

“They are members of an ‘Ira-nian’ gang who used to loot cars near the airport by presenting themselves as police person-nel,” claimed the senior official.