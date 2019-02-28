Gang involvedin supplying ‘ice’ in educational institutions busted

Staff Reporter

The police busted a four-member gang involved in supplying ‘ice’ in educational institutions, recovered, arms and drugs here on Thursday.

Responding to complaints of drugs use and business in educational institutions, the Shahra-e-Faisal police conducted operation in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi.

During operations a drugs dealer Rohail Shakeel alias Raju, his three female cohorts involved in supplying ‘ice’ in educational institutions were apprehended with weapons and drugs.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, drugs and after registering a case against the detainees at concerned police station have started an investigation.

