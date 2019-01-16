Gang involved in murder, theft cases arrested

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Police have arrested a gang involved in theft and a murder case. District Police Officer Hasan Asad Alvi said this while addressing a press conference He said that almost two week ago slaughtered body of one Said Muhammad r/o Jand was recovered by police near village Bhandar in the jurisdiction of Jand police station.

This murder which has created panic and fear in the vicinity was a challenge for the police. He said that accepting this case as a challenge, SDPO Jand Syed Ejaz Shah and his team was given this task to arrest the culprits. The team utilising all modern and conventional methods arrested a gang namely Shatti gang consisting of Shafqat Shatti, Muhammad Jabran, Afsar Khan while Sardar Khan is at large and will be arrested soon.

