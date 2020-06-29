Gang involved in looting people busted

Pakpattan

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment claimed on Sunday to have busted a three-member gang involved in looting people after luring them into fake marriages in the province. ACE official Rana Nadeem Iqbal said the people arrested in a raid in Pakpattan included a woman and two men.

According to their modus operandi, they would decoy people, especially those residing in rural areas, into a fake marriage with the woman member of the gang and make off with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables on the second day of the wedding.

One of the two male members of the gang used to play Nikah Khwan (marriage officiator) while the other a witness.

They were wanted in three cases related to fraud, the ACE official said. Last year in Oct, a groom was taken to hospital reeling from shock after his own bride robbed him of his valuables eight days after their marriage in Lodhran district of Punjab.

Habib Rehan, a resident of Dera Janda area of the city, befriended a woman, named Naheed Akhtar on mobile phone. She proposed marriage to him, which he accepted and the two ended up tying the knot.—INP