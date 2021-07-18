Gandapur reaches Islamabad after EC notice

Observer Report Islamabad

Hours after the Election Commission asked Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan to leave Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur reached Islamabad.

The AJK’s Ministry of Home confirmed that the Ali Amin Gandapur has returned back to Islamabad from Kashmir after quitting election campaign.

Earlier, the AJK Election Commission had ordered Ali Amin Gandapur to leave Azad Kashmir.

In this regard, the Azad Kashmir Election Commission had sent a letter to the Chief Secretary in which it is stated that the speeches of Ali Amin Gandapur were creating a problem for peace in the region and provocative rhetoric is disturbing law and order situation.