Gandapur expresses concerns over soar in covid cases in IOK

ISLAMABAD The Minister for Kashmir affairs Ali Amin Gandapur expressed the surge in coronavirus cases in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). In a statement, the minister said that India was trying to genocide Kashmiris with the unavailability of health facilities amid surging COVID19 cases. Ali Amin Gandapur demanded the World Health Organization (WHO) should take immediate action of the situation and enforce India to ease the access of human rights organizations to IOK. He mentioned that the release of pensioned Kashmiri leaders and plebiscite is the only way to establish peace in South Asia.—INP