Gandapur announces Rs3m for Tank Press Club

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Biltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday administered oath to newly elected officer bearers of the District Press Club Tank. He announced a special grant of three million rupees for Tank Press Club.

The ceremony was attended by District President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Irfan Khan Kundi, General Secretary Malik Najeeb, Malik Zahir Shah Mahsood, Provincial GS Insaf Student Federation (ISF) Sajeel Umar Burki and a large number of other political and social figures.

Aling Amin Gandapur administered oath to the pattern in chief Tank Press Club Muhammad Rafiq Arain, President Syed Shah Kundi, Senior Vice President Haji Noor Muhammad Burki, Vice President Dr Atta ur Rehman, General Secretary Sheikh Rehmatullah, Joint Secretary Shuja ur Rehman, Finance Secretary Amanullah Marwat, Information Secretary Muhammad Zafran Miyani and Office Secretary Tanvir Shah Kundi.—APP