Gaminar’ motivates students, youth to avail int’l opportunities

Air University committed to promoting E-Gaming in Pakistan

Air University, while taking pride in exploring new platforms and providing students with emerging opportunities for growth organized the first-ever virtual online event on E-gaming and Game Development titled “Gaminar – Transforming Passion into Profession” here on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry was to be the Chief guest to talk about the incentives and platforms being provided by the PTI government to youth, and how this field is now being seen as a professional arena.

However, due to a pressing engagement, he couldn’t make it.

The Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed, in his remarks, lauded the AU Gaming Society, which under the guidance of the Directorate of Student Affairs and in collaboration with the Gaming & Multimedia department at Air University, has taken this unique initiative for the betterment of talented youth amid Covid-19 uncertainty.

“E-Gaming is considered as a booming global multi-billion industry,” Dr Kashif Kifayat Dean Faculty of Computing & AI said in his opening address, adding that internet gaming has succeeded in drawing attention of educational institutions across the

globe.

According to him, the popularity of E-Gaming has also been very significant during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar included career paths available to students in the stream of gaming in the global arena, success stories by Syed Ali, E- sports caster, who motivated students on the global and international opportunities.

The session also led to insights of the gaming industry by Fasieh Mehta, Senior Business Operations Manager – Quixel at Epic Games, and oth-ers.

The delegates were of the view that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan.

However, there is a dire need that the government must devise a solid strategy to establish and promote the E-gaming industry locally and reach up to the international level.

According to a participant, government-funded events relating to E-gaming and sponsoring E-gamers to join the international competitions would also result in projecting a positive image of the country.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Air Marshal (R) Java Ahmed assured that Air University was committed to facilitating the students for exploring all kinds of professional opportunities in the fields of E-gaming and Gaming Development.

The virtual event, followed by a lively Q & A session, was insightful and opened many avenues for students in the field, where games were once seen as a leisure activity.

The webinar, broadcast live on Facebook and other social media platforms, was attended by a large number of students, industry professionals, media representatives, gamers and game developers passionate about playing E-games and learning about the emerging profession of E-gaming through multimedia technologies.