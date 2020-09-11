Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies

News Dek

British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show The Avengers died on Thursday aged 82. She enjoyed a distinguished career on stage and screen, from James Bond to Game of Thrones. Rigg won numerous Emmy, Tony and Bafta awards during her long and prestigious career, equally at home in classical theatre roles as those in popular TV shows. “My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family,” her actress daughter Rachael Stirling said in a statement. “She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words.” Rigg, born in Doncaster in northern England, moved with her family to India before going to school in England.